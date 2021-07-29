Eshwarappa says he is an aspirant for the Karnataka Deputy CM post

Shivamogga Urban MLA and senior BJP leader K S Eshwarappa revealed that he was an aspirant for the deputy chief minister's post.

Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, he said he also made it clear that he was not averse to becoming part of the cabinet headed by Basavaraj Bommai. "The party's central leaders have instructed all state leaders on how the party must be strengthened to get a complete majority in the next assembly polls and how the Bommai-led government must function. So, we will abide by them," he said.

He said although BJP came to power in Karnataka four times under the leadership of B S Yediyurappa, the party did not get a complete majority even once. He exuded confidence that BJP would come to power in Karnataka on its own with the efforts of workers in the next assembly polls.

He also made it clear that while he personally had no ambition of becoming a deputy chief minister, it was the leaders of Kuruba community and seers who wanted him to occupy the post. I am also keen to accept the post if it is given to me, he said.

Referring to senior leader Jagadish Shettar's decision to remain out of the state cabinet, Eshwarappa said he would not take such a decision under any circumstances.

The cabinet will be formed in a week.

When questioned on Madhu Bangarappa's decision to embrace Congress by quitting JD(S), he said it would not have any impact on BJP as it is still strong in the Shivamogga district.