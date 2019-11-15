Eshwarappa says his son won't contest bypolls

He made it clear that his son would not face the bypoll from Ranebennur under any circumstances

Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa on Friday clarified that his son would not contest the Assembly bypoll from Ranebennur constituency.

Speaking to media persons here on Friday, Eshwarappa said, "A section of news channels is telecasting false and baseless news that I am lobbying for BJP ticket for my son K E Kantesh to contest bypolls from Ranebennur."

"We went to seek the blessings of Pejavar Seer. But, some news channels projected that we are lobbying for the ticket for bypolls," Eshwarappa said.

He also made it clear that his son would not face the bypoll from Ranebennur under any circumstances, and that there was no such thought, he said.

