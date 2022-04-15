Eshwarappa will become minister again after probe: Yediyurappa

Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa exuded confidence that BJP leader K S Eshwarappa, who resigned from his ministerial post would become a minister again, soon.

"I am confident that he will come out clean on corruption charges and he will become part of the cabinet again."

Addressing the media in Shivamogga he said, "If probe into contractor Santosh's suicide case is completed within three months, it will become clear that Eshwarappa is innocent and can become minister again.

Yediyurappa, who stepped down from the top post to pave the way for Basavaraj Bommai, said that Eshwarappa had to step down even though he did not commit any mistake.

"God will do good for him. After the probe, it will be evident that Eshwarappa is innocent in this case," he said.

