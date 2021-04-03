Eshwarappa wrote to Guv in hope of becoming CM: Cong

Eshwarappa wrote to Governor in hope of becoming CM: Congress

KPCC Spokesperson K B Prasanna Kumar demanded that either the chief minister resign from his post or Eshwarappa be sacked from the cabinet

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Apr 03 2021, 03:23 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2021, 03:23 ist
Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa. Credit: DH Photo

KPCC Spokesperson K B Prasanna Kumar alleged that Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa submitted a formal complaint with Governor Vajubhai Vala against Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to become chief minister, at least for short period.

Speaking to media persons here on Friday, he said Eshwarappa was aware that he would not get the party ticket for 2023 Assembly polls. So, he did it to fulfill his desire of becoming chief minister. He demanded that either the chief minister resign from his post or Eshwarappa be sacked from the cabinet.

Recalling the past, he said that the BJP had delayed issuing a ticket to Eshwarappa from Shivamogga Urban assembly constituency in 2018. Congress and JD(S) had announced their candidates, but BJP had not done it. Then, Eshwarpapa had alleged that Yediyurappa was responsible for it. So, there is discontent between them even now.

Karnataka
Congress
BJP
K S Eshwarappa
B S Yediyurappa
kpcc

