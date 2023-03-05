Ex-Army personnel's party to contest K'taka polls

Ex-Army personnel's party to contest Karnataka polls

Free education till Class 12, free healthcare, the revival of HMT, VISL and other such state-run companies are on the party’s agenda

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 05 2023, 22:04 ist
  • updated: Mar 07 2023, 07:04 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Sarvajanika Adarsha Sena Party, a new political outfit founded by ex-military personnel, has decided to contest in 10 Assembly constituencies in the upcoming election.

The party’s state president Brigadier (retired) Ravi Muniswamy said this at a news conference where the party was formally introduced.

“The party has been founded to protect the nation from power-hungry and corrupt internal enemies. Our party will fight corruption. We need people’s support,” Muniswamy said.

Free education till Class 12, free healthcare, scientific price fixation for farmers’ crops, the revival of HMT, VISL and other such state-run companies are on the party’s agenda.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Karnataka Politics
Karnataka

What's Brewing

24% of Indians are struggling with stress: Report

24% of Indians are struggling with stress: Report

Janhvi Kapoor to make her Telugu debut with 'NTR 30'

Janhvi Kapoor to make her Telugu debut with 'NTR 30'

Ukraine moves to fortify Bakhmut as Russia closes in

Ukraine moves to fortify Bakhmut as Russia closes in

Drones at service for Char Dham yatra

Drones at service for Char Dham yatra

'There must be place where people can watch night sky'

'There must be place where people can watch night sky'

 