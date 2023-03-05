Ex-Army personnel's party to contest Karnataka polls

The Sarvajanika Adarsha Sena Party, a new political outfit founded by ex-military personnel, has decided to contest in 10 Assembly constituencies in the upcoming election.

The party’s state president Brigadier (retired) Ravi Muniswamy said this at a news conference where the party was formally introduced.

“The party has been founded to protect the nation from power-hungry and corrupt internal enemies. Our party will fight corruption. We need people’s support,” Muniswamy said.

Free education till Class 12, free healthcare, scientific price fixation for farmers’ crops, the revival of HMT, VISL and other such state-run companies are on the party’s agenda.