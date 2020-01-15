Ex-Karanatka CM Siddaramaiah meets Rahul Gandhi

Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday met Rahul Gandhi and made a strong pitch for an early reshuffle of the state unit of the Congress.

Siddaramaiah was closeted with Rahul for about 15 minutes during which he stressed on the need to project a Lingayat leader in the state, to ensure the party's growth in northern parts of the state.

Siddaramaiah also urged the former Congress President to appoint at least four working presidents to the party's state unit to give adequate representation to all regions and communities in the organisation .

After his meeting with Siddaramaiah, Rahul briefly met state Congress leader – Zameer Ahmed, Raghavendra Itnal, Bhima Nayak, Bhyrati Suresh among others.

The leaders urged Rahul to let Siddaramaiah continue as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party in the state.

Siddaramaiah had stepped down as the CLP leader while Dinesh Gundu Rao had quit as state Congress president on December 9 after the party's poor performance in the bypolls to 15 assembly seats, that ensured the survival of the B S Yeddiurappa government.