Ex-minister Vinay Kulkarni sent to three-day CBI custody

DHNS
DHNS, Dharwad,
  • Nov 06 2020, 22:52 ist
  • updated: Nov 07 2020, 01:07 ist
CBI officers arrest Vinay Kulkarni in Dharwad. Credit: DH Photo

The Second Additional District and Sessions Court on Friday sent Congress leader and former minister Vinay Kulkarni to three-day CBI custody in connection with BJP ZP member Yogeshgouda Goudar murder case.

The advocate representing CBI had sought the three-day CBI custody citing that the probe agency needs to elicit more information from the ex-minister on the case. However, the counsel representing Vinay argued that his petitioner was co-operating with the CBI team and had appeared before them for questioning on Thursday, thereby, there was no need for CBI custody.

After hearing both the sides, Judge Panchakshari M remanded Vinay Kulkarni to three-day CBI custody and directed the investigating team to produce Vinay before the court on November 9.

For security reasons, Vinay will continue to be lodged at Hindalga jail.

 

