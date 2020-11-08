Exit polls for two seats wrong: Siddaramaiah

Dismissing exit poll predictions by C-Voter on bypoll results in the state, leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said that the Congress party was confident of winning both Sira and RR Nagar constituencies.

The exit poll has predicted that the ruling BJP will win both the constituencies, which went to polls on November 3. The results are scheduled for November 10.

On the arrest of former minister Vinay Kulkarni, the Congress leader maintained that the arrest was politically motivated, as the case was re-opened after the charge sheet was filed. "A few (leaders) have ensured that the case is handed over to CBI to arrest Kulkarni," he added.