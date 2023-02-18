Extremely happy working under Prime Minister Modi, says Pralhad Joshi

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Saturday that he was extremely happy working under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and there was no question of him returning to state politics.

“I am handling important portfolios under the guidance of Narendra Modi, and it is fortunate for any person to work under a leader like him (Modi) who comes once in a century. I am extremely happy to work under him,” he said.

Joshi was replying to a statement JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy that he would become the Karnataka chief minister.

When asked whether he would come to state politics, he said, “When I say I am happy working under Modi, question does not arise about other things”.

Referring to Kumaraswamy’s “Peshwa DNA” jibe, Joshi said that he would not react to such ‘immature’ and ‘childish’ remarks.

Joshi said that the production of coal has been increased from around 500 million tonnes to nearly 1,000 million tonnes per year. “In next one year, we will be ‘Atmanirbhar’ in coal production except for the coal used in steel manufacturing. Import of other types of coal would be stopped,” he added.