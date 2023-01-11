Eyeing polls, Karnataka Congress kickstarts bus yatra

Eyeing polls, Karnataka Congress kickstarts bus yatra to 'expose' failures of BJP government

AICC General Secretary In-charge of State Randeep Surjewala, KPCC President D K Shivakumar, Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah and others launched the yatra

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Jan 11 2023, 10:44 ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2023, 11:13 ist
Credit: Special Arrangement

Prajadhvani bus yatra organised by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) to expose the failures of the BJP government in the state and Centre began from Veer Soudha here on Wednesday.

AICC General Secretary In-charge of State Randeep Surjewala, KPCC President D K Shivakumar, Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah and others launched the yatra.

Earlier, Congress leaders paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Veer Soudha, which was established to commemorate the only session of Congress presided by the Father of the Nation.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka Politics
Karnataka
Congress
kpcc

What's Brewing

A-list glamour returns to Globes red carpet

A-list glamour returns to Globes red carpet

Story of B’luru startups after their Shark Tank  win

Story of B’luru startups after their Shark Tank  win

Extreme weather caused $165 billion damage in US in '22

Extreme weather caused $165 billion damage in US in '22

A new airline - Fly91 - bets on regional connectivity

A new airline - Fly91 - bets on regional connectivity

Covid spike in rural China ahead of New Year migration

Covid spike in rural China ahead of New Year migration

In a first, female umpires officiate Ranji matches

In a first, female umpires officiate Ranji matches

 