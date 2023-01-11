Eyeing polls, Karnataka Congress kickstarts bus yatra to 'expose' failures of BJP government

Prajadhvani bus yatra organised by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) to expose the failures of the BJP government in the state and Centre began from Veer Soudha here on Wednesday.
AICC General Secretary In-charge of State Randeep Surjewala, KPCC President D K Shivakumar, Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah and others launched the yatra.
Earlier, Congress leaders paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Veer Soudha, which was established to commemorate the only session of Congress presided by the Father of the Nation.
