Faith, history & nationhood: The many facets of anti-conversion Bill debate

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Minister K S Eshwarappa said the BJP government would bring “another hundred Bills” to protect Hindu dharma.

He said this in the Assembly during a heated debate on the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill.

“Yes, we’re all RSS. And yes, the [Bill] came from the RSS. The RSS has taught us the culture of protecting this nation and dharma. We will bring a hundred more Bills, just like how we enacted the anti-cow slaughter law,” he said.

Eshwarappa also made a remark that prompted Congress MLAs to rush into the well of the House.

Read | Siddaramaiah counters BJP on anti-conversion Bill

“Whatever benefits the nation and dharma, in accordance with what RSS has taught us, we will bring such Bills and save dharma in this state. We won’t allow Hindus to be converted. We won’t allow our population to reduce. We won’t bother others. But if someone bothers us, we will tear them apart,” the minister said, angering the Congress.

The Bill witnessed a debate of nearly six hours traversing the chapters of history. Members such as Priyank Kharge and N Mahesh recalled speeches made by B R Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi on the issue of conversion.

Former Congress minister K J George said the Bill would lead to harassment of Christians.

“I agree that this Bill isn’t against any religion, but there are problems when one does a fine-reading of it,” he said.

Read | D K Shivakumar vows to repeal Karnataka anti-conversion law if voted to power

“The Bill defines allurement as gift, employment and free education. If we want to do something good to society and provide free education, is it wrong,” he asked.

He said Christians run several educational institutions. “If I provide a job to someone, I can be accused of conversion,” he said.

JD(S) deputy legislature party leader Bandeppa Kashempur also said there is no need for an anti-conversion law. “The panic is that this law will be misused and lead to harassment,” he said.

BSY warns Cong

Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa warned the Congress against opposing the Bill.

“If you continue like this, people will tear you apart just like D K Shivakumar tore the copy of the Bill,” he said.

“Christians can worship Jesus, Muslims can believe in Mohammed Paigambar and Hindus can worship their gods. The point is that there shouldn’t be forced conversion. Nobody can differ on this,” he said.

Watch latest videos by DH here: