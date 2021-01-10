Farm laws: Congress to launch ‘jail bharo’ campaign

The Congress party will launch a “jail bharo” campaign to protest against the controversial farm laws enacted by the Central government, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah said on Sunday.

Releasing a booklet titled “Five Laws, Countless Lies,” he said that the party would hit the streets against the laws. “Congress will convene a legislature party meeting to strategise protests against the laws. A ‘jail bharo’ campaign will be held, he

said.

Commenting on amendments to Land Reforms Act, Siddaramaiah said that the new amendments would allow regularisation of land in 13,814 cases. “These cases were filed for violation of Section 79(a) and (b) of the Act - both of which are repealed by the state government in the previous Legislature session. This is a major scam,” he said, adding that the ruling BJP government was misleading people about the amendments.

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi over increase in fuel prices, he said that despite the “Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas” slogan, common man had not benefited from BJP rule. He also took a dig at amendments to the Cow Slaughter Act, saying BJP functionaries were involved in the import and export of beef. “However, they are trying to depict as if only a single community was involved in cow slaughter,” he said.