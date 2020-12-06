Farm laws: Karnataka farmers to launch indefinite stir from December 7

The Union of the farmer, labour, Dalit and progressive organisations will launch an indefinite stir in Bengaluru from Monday, in solidarity with the demonstrations being held in Delhi against the controversial farm laws.

They also extended support to the Bharat Bandh call on December 8 to protest the laws.

"The organisations will launch a massive protest in front of the Gandhi statue at Maurya circle on Monday. All units of the organisations, working in different parts of the state, will extend support to the December 8 bandh call," Kurubur Shanthakumar, president of the Karnataka farmer organisations' union, said.

Urging people from all spheres of life to back the protests and the bandh call, he accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi government of conspiring to destroy the agriculture sector. "Rather than fulfilling the assurance of implementing the Swaminathan Committee report made ahead of 2019 polls, the central government has made laws to decimate farmers", he alleged.

The farmers stir in Karnataka will coincide with the legislative session of the state government for the second time this year. Back in September, farmers had staged a week-long protest in Bengaluru and held an alternative 'people's session' during the monsoon session of the government.