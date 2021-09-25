Fearing electoral defeat, Congress boycotted Assembly: BSY

Fearing defeat in the forthcoming polls in Karnataka, Congress leaders boycotted Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's address in Assembly, said former chief minister B S Yediyurappa.

Speaking to media persons, on Saturday evening, he said it is not fair on part of Congress to boycott Lok Sabha speaker's address and leaders of opposition party should have respected the speaker.

"They are aware that Congress would not win the up-coming elections in the state. So, they boycotted the assembly out of frustration. Though the government was ready to answer to their queries, they were not eager to receive answers."

Also read: Congress agreed to cooperate, backed out later: Speaker Kageri

Referring to the nation-wide bandh called by farmers organisations on September 27 to protest the three farm laws, the former chief minister asked people, merchants not to extend support to the bandh. Many traders have already suffered loss due to lockdown enforced to contain spread of Covid-19. So, bandh would cause loss again. Besides, it won't solve the issue. The Centre is ready to hold talks with agitating farmers to resolve the issue.

On maiden best legislator award, he said he would thank people of the state in general and voters of Shikaripura assembly constituency in particular for electing him as their representative in assembly eight times.