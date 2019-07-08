Fearing poaching, JD(S) shifts MLAs to resort

Amidst speculation of the BJP poaching more MLAs, the JD(S) on Monday shifted all its MLAs to a resort near Devanahalli.

Party MLAs, who were staying in Taj West End hotel in the city, left Bengaluru by a luxury bus to a resort on Nandi Hills road.

The MLAs are likely to remain in the resort till July 12 when the extended budget session of the state legislature is scheduled to commence.

As many as 13 MLAs – 10 of the Congress and three of the JD(S) – resigned on Saturday, leading to political instability in the state.

Besides, independent MLAs and ministers H Nagesh and R Shankar withdrew their support to the coalition government on Monday after quitting ministerial posts.

JD(S) leaders H D Deve Gowda and Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy held a meeting with the party legislators on Sunday. The leaders apprised the legislators of the political situation.