Financial aid for murder victim pours in from BJP MLAs

Three BJP MLAs on Tuesday announced that they would financially assist family members of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha who was murdered in Shivamogga recently. Three other legislators of the ruling party donated money to the victim’s family.

“I will pay Rs 5 lakh in my individual capacity, while the Honnali BJP leaders will pay Rs one lakh. We will donate Rs 6 lakh to Harsha’s family,” Chief Minister’s political secretary M P Renukacharya told DH in Honnali in Davanagere district.

Mangalore North MLA Dr Y Bharath Shetty said that he would donate his one month salary and allowance to the victim’s family, while Mangalore City South MLA D Vedavyas Kamath said that he would donate Rs 2 lakh.

Byndoor MLA B M Sukumar Shetty donated Rs 1 lakh, Bantwal MLA U Rajesh Naik, Beltangady MLA Harish Poonja and Udupi government college development committee vice president Yashpal Suvarna donated Rs 1 lakh each.

