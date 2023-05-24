FIR against former Karnataka minister Ashwath Narayan

FIR against former Karnataka minister Ashwath Narayan

The FIR has been registered under 506 and 153 of IPC

Shilpa P
Shilpa P, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • May 24 2023, 22:21 ist
  • updated: May 25 2023, 04:49 ist
Dr C N Ashwath Narayan. Credit: DH Photo

Devaraja police on Wednesday registered an FIR against former minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan for his alleged statement at Sathanur in Mandya to 'finish off Siddaramaiah like Urigowda Nanjegowda finished off Tipu.' 

The FIR has been registered under 506 and 153 of IPC.

A delegation of Congress workers led by KPCC spokesperson M Lakshmana, Mysuru district congress committee president Dr B J Vijaykumar and six advocates visited Devaraja police station on Wednesday. In a letter to the police inspector, Lakshmana stated it is suspected that Ashwath Narayan might give supaari to kill chief minister. Congress leaders had filed a complaint in this regard on February 17, but FIR was not filed. There was even an attempt to murder Siddaramaiah when visited Kodagu to inspect rain-hit areas. So the complaint should be considered seriously and FIR should be registered, it said.  

Karnataka
Karnataka News
C N Ashwath Narayan

