First list of JD(S) candidates likely on December 16

The JD(S) is likely to release the first list of its candidates for the forthcoming Assembly elections on Friday.

The schedule to release the list during the inauguration of the party’s Pancha Rathna Yatre in Kolar was postponed and the same will be released on Friday.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday after addressing the ticket aspirants and MLAs, former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy said he would release the list before launching the Pancharathna Yatre in Magadi.

“We will release the names of 97 to 100 candidates in the first list before launching Pancha Rathna Yatre in Magadi, “ he said.

He warned the ticket aspirants to work seriously to win elections. “They should not contest elections for the sake of contesting. If they are not serious about elections, we will not hesitate to change them,” he warned.

He said, of the 19 constituencies where the party has completed Pancha Rathna Yatre, they are confident of winning 17.

Not denying fielding his son Nikhil in the elections, Kumaraswamy said that the voters would decide the political career of Nikhil.