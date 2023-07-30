Flood, drought relief: Bommai slams govt inaction

Former chief minister and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday took a dig at the Congress government for not taking up relief measures for the drought and flood-affected areas.

"Many houses were damaged and people have lost their lives due the heavy rains that lashed several districts. As many as 11 districts are affected by rain while the remaining parts of the state are reeling under drought. But the state government has failed miserably in taking up relief measures," Bommai told reporters here.

"The government should have issued an immediate relief of Rs 10,000 for those who have suffered damages to houses/properties.. It should have conducted a preliminary crop loss survey. It did not ensure proper supply of sowing seeds and fertilisers to the farmers. No minister visited the flood-affected areas. But the ruling Congress is doing politics to stay afloat. The CM is busy dousing the infighting between legislators and the ministers," the former chief minister charged.

The government should provide compensation for house damage and crop loss as per the guidelines laid down by the NDRF, he demanded.

Alleging that the Congress government is knee-deep in corruption, Bommai said, "The Siddaramaiah government is completely involved in transfer deals. There is competition and bargaining in the deals at the government level."

Targeting the Congress government in Karnataka over its handling of the rain and flood situation in the state and in providing relief to those affected, senior BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday alleged that those in power are busy in politics to save their position.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's time is getting utilised in resolving conflicts within the ruling party, he said and also alleged that there is competition between those in the government for corruption in transfer business (transfer of government officials or servants), while law and order situation has deteriorated in the state.

"The state government is not paying attention towards damages caused due to rains. Other than the chief minister holding a video conferencing no action has happened," Bommai, former chief minister said while addressing the media persons here.

Immediate relief of Rs 10,000 has not reached those whose houses have been damaged, he said.

An initial assessment has not yet been done regarding crop damage, also no one is paying attention towards the loss of lives, and ministers have not visited rain or flood-affected areas, he added.

Further stating that no measures have been taken to provide seeds and fertilizer to farmers for alternative cropping in drought-affected areas, the former CM said those in government are busy in politics, aimed at saving their position.

The CM is utilising most of his time in resolving the conflict between ministers and legislators, he said.

"At a time when people are in distress, the state government has not come forward to rescue them. So, I urge the government to ensure that ministers visit affected areas, provide relief to those in distress," Bommai said.

"During our (BJP) government, we had provided Rs 5 lakh for those whose houses have been fully damaged. It should be continued and Rs 10,000 should be given as immediate relief," he said and added that additional relief given to farmers by the state government last time in addition to Central relief should be continued this time as well.

"If the government does not do this, what is the use, whether it exists or not," he said.

Alleging that the entire government is indulged in "transfer business", Bommai alleged that, there is competition between those in government with regards to transfer business, and the recent confusion within their meeting (Congress legislature party) was due to "competition for corruption in transfer business."

There is also bargaining going on for transfer business in this government, he alleged.

Claiming that anti-social elements are functioning in the state without any fear under the Congress regime, Bommai said that they are getting support from the ruling party. "There is no fear of law, and the law and order situation has deteriorated."

This government has completely failed in maintaining law and order. If actions are not taken against errant officials, and those involved in such activities, people will themselves take action, he said.

Noting that preparations are on in the state BJP for Lok Sabha polls, the former CM said the general secretary in-charge (Arun Singh) has reviewed and district-level preparations are also on.

Responding to a question, Bommai said there is an expectation that the announcement of the new state BJP president will be made soon.