Flower-behind-ear protest: Karnataka CM Bommai turns tables on Congress

Amid the chaos, Speaker Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri requested Siddaramaiah to allow Bommai to present his budget

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru ,
  • Feb 17 2023, 23:06 ist
  • updated: Feb 18 2023, 09:20 ist
Opposition leader Siddaramaiah speaks to the media on the state Budget on Friday. Credit: DH Photo

The state Congress leaders on Friday came out with a unique idea to embarrass the ruling BJP during the presentation of its last budget of this term.

The party leaders, as a way of protest, walked in tucking flowers behind their ears to Assembly to highlight that the BJP was cheating the people of Karnataka ever since it came to power in 2019.

In Kannada colloquial language ‘Kivi Mele Hoova Idabeda’, popularly used by Bengalureans, means ‘do not fool me’ and the Congress leaders tried to drive home this message by tucking flowers behind their ears.

This incident took place when Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who also holds the finance portfolio, arrived in the Assembly to present his second budget.

Taking a dig at Siddaramaiah, Bommai said, "All these days the Congress had put flowers on others' ears (fooling people). Now, the tables have turned. The people have kept flowers on their ears which will continue till the upcoming elections."

The remarks left BJP MLAs in splits, who tapped the table.

Unwilling to relent, Siddaramaiah stood up and said, "The BJP government is all set to put flowers on the ears of the people of the state." 

Amid the chaos, Speaker Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri requested Siddaramaiah to allow Bommai to present his budget.

“Among the 600 assurances given by the ruling BJP, the party has not even fulfilled 50 promises of the last budget,” Siddaramaiah said aloud.

Bommai continued his budget speech by quoting several Kannada literary giants such as K S Narasimha Swamy, G S Shivarudrappa and DVG.

Karnataka News
Bengaluru
Karnataka Budget
Congress

