Flying squad seized Rs 18.5 lakh at Maradimath village in Gokak taluk coming under Gokak assembly constituency late on Tuesday.

Flying squad officer Jagadish seized the cash in possession of accused Raju Bhimappa Belamaradi and Visha Yallappa Hanchinamani residents of Konnur in Gokak. They had received cash from Praveen Bhimappa Guddakayi had to be delivered to Ramesh.

Flying squad yet to file a complaint, sources said.