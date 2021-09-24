Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa wins maiden Best Legislator award

Senior BJP leader and Shikaripura legislator BS Yediyurappa won the inaugural edition of the 'Best Legislator' award on Friday.

Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri announced the award at a joint session of the legislature in the presence of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Legislative Council chairperson Basavaraj Horatti.

Yediyurappa, a four-time chief minister and an eight-time legislator, was chosen for the award by a committee headed by Kageri with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Law Minister JC Madhuswamy, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah and senior Congress MLA RV Deshpande as members.

Yediyurappa, 78, resigned as chief minister on July 26, making way for Bommai to take up the state’s mantle. He has represented Shikaripura eight times since his first election in 1983.

“We discussed the names of several seniors. It was a difficult choice,” Kageri said, adding that Yediyurappa’s selection was unanimous.

The 'Best Legislator' award will be given every year, Kageri said. “It will be a once-in-a-lifetime recognition.”