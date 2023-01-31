Former minister and mining baron G Janardhana Reddy's wife KRPP nominee from Bellary city

Lakshmi Aruna, wife of former minister and mining baron G Janardhana Reddy, is set to contest the Assembly elections from the Bellary city seat as a candidate of the Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha (KRPP), the party announced on Tuesday.
Lakshmi Aruna has taken up the responsibility of organising the party in Ballari district, given that Reddy has been barred from entering the district, following a Supreme Court order. He currently resides in Gangavathi of Koppal district.
Reddy’s brother G Somashekhara Reddy is the sitting MLA from the Ballari city constituency.
The BJP is likely to renominate him as its candidate this time. District incharge minister B Sriramulu has already started campaigning unofficially for Somashekhara Reddy. The Congress is yet to announce its candidate for the seat.
