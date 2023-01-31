Ex-minister G J Reddy's wife KRPP nominee from Bellary

Former minister and mining baron G Janardhana Reddy's wife KRPP nominee from Bellary city

DHNS
DHNS, Ballari,
  • Jan 31 2023, 22:23 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2023, 03:38 ist
Lakshmi Aruna has taken up the responsibility of organising the party in Ballari district. Credit: DH Photo

Lakshmi Aruna, wife of former minister and mining baron G Janardhana Reddy, is set to contest the Assembly elections from the Bellary city seat as a candidate of the Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha (KRPP), the party announced on Tuesday. 

Lakshmi Aruna has taken up the responsibility of organising the party in Ballari district, given that Reddy has been barred from entering the district, following a Supreme Court order. He currently resides in Gangavathi of Koppal district. 

Also Read | JD(S)' Hassan district list to be out on Feb 3

Reddy’s brother G Somashekhara Reddy is the sitting MLA from the Ballari city constituency. 

The BJP is likely to renominate him as its candidate this time. District incharge minister B Sriramulu has already started campaigning unofficially for Somashekhara Reddy. The Congress is yet to announce its candidate for the seat.

