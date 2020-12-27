Former ministers cast vote in gram panchayat elections

Former ministers cast vote in gram panchayat elections

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS,
  Dec 27 2020, 14:57 ist
  • updated: Dec 27 2020, 14:57 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo.

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah and former minister G T Devegowda cast their vote for gram panchayat elections, on Sunday.

While Siddaramaiah cast his vote at his native village Siddaramanahundi, near Varuna, Devegowda exercises his franchise at Gungral chatra.

Siddaramaiah, who came from Bengaluru, directly visited the voting centre and cast vote.

 

Siddaramaiah
G T Devegowda
Karnataka
Gram Panchayat elections

