Former ministers cast vote in gram panchayat elections

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah and former minister G T Devegowda cast their vote for gram panchayat elections, on Sunday.
While Siddaramaiah cast his vote at his native village Siddaramanahundi, near Varuna, Devegowda exercises his franchise at Gungral chatra.
Siddaramaiah, who came from Bengaluru, directly visited the voting centre and cast vote.
India sees lowest single-day Covid-19 spike in 6 months
Teachers in private schools fight to survive
In Memoriam: Cinematic stars who faded away in 2020
Market edges toward euphoria, despite pandemic's toll
Covid to play spoilsport to Goa's new year celebration?
Mollywood box office 2020: Mammootty, DQ score hits
Vodka in the coffee cup: Pandemic drinking gone too far
Here's how Covid interacts with proteins in human cells