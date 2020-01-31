Former MLA Vishwanath to document about Operation Kamala

Former MLA A H Vishwanath, who was defeated in the Hunsur by-polls on BJP ticket, said, he is bringing out a book on ‘Operation Kamala’. “I will expose the real faces of JD(S)-Congress party leaders,” he said.

According to him, unknown hands play a major role than the known in politics. “Not only BJP leaders, even Congress leaders were involved in Operation Kamala. I will document all the details such as how the operation took place, leaders involved in it, dramatic developments, rebels' visit to Mumbai and Kolkata, reason for the down fall of coalition government and others, ” Vishwanath said

Vishwanath said, he has started work and also documented a few incidents.

He also defended his political move which led to the collapse of the coalition government and said, “Our aim was to remove JD(S)-Congress government and I have no regrets,” he said.

Vishwanath said, the book is to share and document the real picture behind the Operation Kamala. In the public eye, all the 17 persons, who crossed over, were sold out but, “We are not sold”

The 17 MLAs withdrawing support to the government cannot be considered a simple issue. It is not just a Operation Kamala. It is a major twist in the state politics and it must be documented, he said.