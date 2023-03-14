Former MP Azmi made JD(S) senior vice-president

Former Rajya Sabha member Obaidullah Khan Azmi, a firebrand Muslim leader, joined the JD(S) on Tuesday.

Azmi, who was inducted into the party in the presence of JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda, has been appointed as the party’s senior vice-president. Azmi was with the Congress before.

Gowda described Azmi “an old friend” and expressed gratitude because “he has agreed to stand with us during this difficult time”.

Azmi, a member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, will tour the state ahead of the the Assembly election with the JD(S) looking to regain the confidence of Muslims after the Congress, in the 2018 election, branded the regional party as the BJP’s ‘B’ team. That campaign is said to have driven Muslims away from the JD(S).

The JD(S) already has a Muslim in CM Ibrahim as its state president.

After joining the JD(S), Azmi said he joined the party for its basic objective of social justice. “JD(S) is the only party that is trying to take all religions together and working for their welfare. Whatever development the minority communities are enjoying today is because of JD(S) and Gowda,” he said.

Ibrahim said Azmi is a popular Muslim leader. “He has worked with V P Singh and Jayaprakash Narayan. Not just him, his entire team will be in Karnataka. His entry has increased our party’s strength,” he said.