Former Union minister Muniyappa requests Sonia to restructure district, state party units

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Oct 12 2021, 23:40 ist
  • updated: Oct 12 2021, 23:40 ist
Former Union Minister K H Muniyappa. Credit: DH Photo

Former Union Minister K H Muniyappa on Tuesday requested Congress president Sonia Gandhi to approve pending proposals to restructure party district units in Karnataka.

Muniyappa, who met Sonia here, also requested her to offer more representation to Dalit Left (Madigas) in the party in both the national and state level.

Muniyappa also demanded that Rahul Gandhi be made the party national president again.

"I have requested Soniaji to finalise the appointment of new office bearers at national level also," he told reporters after meeting.

"I have also requested Soniaji to appoint a new president at the earliest in the interest of the party," he said.

