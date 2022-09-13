Four bills tabled in Karnataka Assembly

The government on Tuesday tabled four bills in the Assembly, three of which are to repeal ordinances promulgated earlier.

The Karnataka Protection of Interest of Depositors in Financial Establishments (Amendment) Bill, 2022, introduces provisions to make offences registered under the Act cognizable and non-bailable.

It also provides for clubbing FIRs filed in different police stations against a fraudulent financial firm under a single case.

Amendments to the Karnataka Land Revenue Act will extend the cut-off date by one more year for people to apply for regularisation of unauthorised cultivation.

A five-member committee, that includes the local MLA and tahsildar, will decide on the grant of land under Form 57. The land should have been unauthorisedly occupied prior to the first day of January 2005.

The Karnataka Municipalities (Amendment) Bill will exempt taking approval for building plans in rural areas from the department of town and country planning.

The Karnataka Silkworm Seed, Cocoon and Silk Yarn Bill provides for the introduction of payment systems, such as ECS, RTGS and NEFT in the cocoon market.