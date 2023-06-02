Freebies will affect tax buoyancy, says Bommai

Launching a tirade against the ruling Congress for clamping conditions on its five guarantees, former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that the Congress party’s stands exposed on its guarantees as it has decided to implement its poll promises with conditions.

Bommai told reporters that prior to polls, Congress had promised people free for all, leaders went on saying - free for me and free for you - during the campaign, but now the government’s decision to impose conditions is a clear case of deceiving the voters.

Also Read | Cong 'defaulted' on poll guarantees, huge difference in pre and post-poll statements, says Bommai



Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's Cabinet on Friday unanimously approved the party's five guarantees - Gruha Jyoti, Gruha Lakshmi, Anna Bhagya, Shakti and Yuva Nidhi.

Bommai, also a former finance minister, pointed out that the state is fiscally recovering from Covid global pandemic shock and it is registering a decent tax buoyancy of late.

"We are one of the best tax-buoyant states in the country after Maharashtra. The freebies, announced by the Congress, will certainly affect the buoyancy as there is no headroom left to improve the tax collection," he argued.

Bommai added that the state government has not disclosed how it will mobilise the resources to meet the expenses of these freebies.

"Will it reduce the grants announced by the previous government? The BJP had announced Rs 6,800 crore to implement Jal Jeevan Mission in the state. There are several schemes our government had planned - new classrooms in schools, irrigation projects and so on. Will SCP/TSP funds be diverted for this purpose? Siddaramaiah, who has presented a record number of budgets, has not spoken even a word about this,” he said.

The BJP launched a social media campaign titled #ConditionsApplyGovt targeting the ruling Congress for clamping down conditions on each of the five guarantees.

'Free for Kateel, Bommai...'

Notwithstanding the BJP's criticism, the Congress on Friday tagged top saffron leaders on Twitter and promised them benefits under the five guarantees.

"Nalin Kumar Kateel, your house will get free 200 units of power. Basavaraj Bommai, your house will also get it for free. Shobha Karandlaje, you'll get free travel. C T Ravi, your wife will get Rs 2,000 free. Unemployed Bajrang Dal youths will get Yuva Nidhi (only those who have a degree). This is our guarantee," the Congress said in a tweet.

'Even my wife...'

At the news conference to announce the Cabinet decision on the five guarantees, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah left the conference hall of Vidhana Soudha in splits.

When asked if the Shakti scheme would apply to women irrespective of status, Siddaramaiah said: "Yes, it's for all. Even for my wife!".

He went on to say that even Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma will get free bus travel.