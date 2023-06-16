Fresh probe teams for BJP government scams: Priyank Kharge

The Congress government is discussing forming fresh investigation teams to look into “scams” that took place when the BJP was in power, IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge said on Friday.

Priyank said this a day after the need to investigate scams of the previous BJP government came up for discussion at the Cabinet meeting on Thursday.

According to Priyank, there will not be one single special investigation team (SIT). "We are deciding on which teams should probe what because there have been different kinds of scams," he said.

The Bitcoin scam, for example, needs "specialised cyber security experts", Priyank said. "So, some scams will need an SIT, some a departmental inquiry, some judicial inquiries. Depending on how the scam happened, investigation will be done. We're committed to this," he said.

In the run-up to the Assembly election, the Congress kept hammering the BJP over corruption. Now in power, the Congress seems determined to go after the saffron party.

"Bitcoin, Ganga Kalyana (borewell), police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment, Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Ltd (KPTC) recruitment, assistant professor recruitment, corruption during Covid-19...we kept saying that all of this must be investigated. Now that people have blessed us, we will live up to their expectations. These will be investigated," Priyank insisted.

Investigations will be done in a phased manner, the minister said, citing the example of the Ganga Kalyana scam in which two FIRs have been filed. "On huge corruption in the use of funds at the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB), a departmental inquiry is done and I'm asking for a high-level inquiry," he said.

Priyank, who is also minister for rural development & panchayat raj, said the future of 25-30 lakh youngsters is at stake because of corruption during recruitment by agencies such as the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) and Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). "What about their future? They're waiting since 2-3 years. Some of them are honest, some guilty," he said, adding that the KPTCL recruitment exam alone was written by 3.20 lakh people.

"The future of our youths is more important. So, we will take indiscriminate action," Priyank said.