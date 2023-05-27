Full-fledged Karnataka Cabinet: A ray of hope for DKS' supporters

Congress high command’s decision to fill all vacancies in the Siddaramaiah government has given hope of mid-term rehabilitation to ministerial contenders who could not make the cut in the first round of government formation.

It was widely expected that the newly elected chief minister would be given a bit of leg space to engage the disgruntled legislators at a later stage. Sources in the Congress say the CM also sought to keep at least 4 ministerial slots vacant but party leadership wanted to close all doors for lobbying for the next couple of years - or at least till Lok Sabha polls.

While the high command could not nominate Shivkumar for the top post, it however conceded to his demand for filling up all vacancies in one go. The DKS camp sees this arrangement as a subtle indication of the ‘power-sharing arrangement’ which has not been spelled out in as many words due to political compulsions.

Precisely the reason why some of the MLAs are still hopeful of getting a shot at power at a later stage.

Chamarajanagar MLA C Puttarangasetty, a ministerial aspirant, told the media on Saturday that," though the party had offered to make him Deputy Speaker in the Legislative Assembly, he is hoping to become the Minister after two and half years."

By filling all vacancies in the Siddaramaiah government, Congress has given a subtle message to all its ministers that a mid-term review of the performance of the government wouldn’t be a mere cosmetic exercise. It also means the chief minister can now focus on delivering on electoral promises without getting bogged down by internecine sniping for ministerial berths.

The party high command has for now conceded to the CM’s demand to accommodate most of his loyalists in the ministerial council. This would also give Siddaramaiah a free hand in the running of the government and infuse political stability to the dispensation.

However, this does not rule out a thorough review of the performance of the Siddaramaiah government at a later stage. A cabinet rejig thereafter would also provide an opportunity to the party to accommodate communities- like Lambani, Golla, Bunt, Uppara and Kodava- which have gone un-represented this time around.

In a message to the upset MLAs soon after the swearing-in ceremony, Deputy CM DK Shivkumar said after the that “nobody needs to get upset. One should be patient. MLAs will get opportunities”.

The party feels that both CM and his deputy made significant contributions in reviving Congress’ fortunes in Karnataka. While Siddaramaiah is a mass leader, DKS’s managerial skill and loyalty should not go unrewarded.



