Full-fledged K'taka Cabinet makes DKS' supporters happy

Full-fledged Karnataka Cabinet: A ray of hope for DKS' supporters

It was widely expected that the newly elected chief minister would be given a bit of leg space to engage the disgruntled legislators at a later stage

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • May 27 2023, 21:36 ist
  • updated: May 27 2023, 21:37 ist
D K Shivakumar. Credit: DH file photo

Congress high command’s decision to fill all vacancies in the Siddaramaiah government has given hope of mid-term rehabilitation to ministerial contenders who could not make the cut in the first round of government formation.  

 It was widely expected that the newly elected chief minister would be given a bit of leg space to engage the disgruntled legislators at a later stage. Sources in the Congress say the CM also sought to keep at least 4 ministerial slots vacant but party leadership wanted to close all doors for lobbying for the next couple of years - or at least till Lok Sabha polls.

 While the high command could not nominate Shivkumar for the top post, it however conceded to his demand for filling up all vacancies in one go. The DKS camp sees this arrangement as a subtle indication of the ‘power-sharing arrangement’ which has not been spelled out in as many words due to political compulsions.

Also Read: Karnataka Cabinet at full strength after 24 ministers inducted

 Precisely the reason why some of the MLAs are still hopeful of getting a shot at power at a later stage.

 Chamarajanagar MLA C Puttarangasetty, a ministerial aspirant, told the media on Saturday that," though the party had offered to make him Deputy Speaker in the Legislative Assembly, he is hoping to become the Minister after two and half years."

 By filling all vacancies in the Siddaramaiah government, Congress has given a subtle message to all its ministers that a mid-term review of the performance of the government wouldn’t be a mere cosmetic exercise. It also means the chief minister can now focus on delivering on electoral promises without getting bogged down by internecine sniping for ministerial berths.

The party high command has for now conceded to the CM’s demand to accommodate most of his loyalists in the ministerial council. This would also give Siddaramaiah a free hand in the running of the government and infuse political stability to the dispensation.

However, this does not rule out a thorough review of the performance of the Siddaramaiah government at a later stage. A cabinet rejig thereafter would also provide an opportunity to the party to accommodate communities- like Lambani, Golla, Bunt, Uppara and Kodava- which have gone un-represented this time around.

 In a message to the upset MLAs soon after the swearing-in ceremony, Deputy CM DK Shivkumar said after the that “nobody needs to get upset.  One should be patient. MLAs will get opportunities”.

 The party feels that both CM and his deputy made significant contributions in reviving Congress’ fortunes in Karnataka. While Siddaramaiah is a mass leader, DKS’s managerial skill and loyalty should not go unrewarded.
 
 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka Politics
DK Shivakumar
Siddaramaiah
Congress 

Related videos

What's Brewing

Watch | This is what new Parliament building looks like

Watch | This is what new Parliament building looks like

Watch: Making of new Parliament building in 2 minutes

Watch: Making of new Parliament building in 2 minutes

First Goa-Dehradun flight flies with woman as co-pilot

First Goa-Dehradun flight flies with woman as co-pilot

Construction of the new Parliament building: A timeline

Construction of the new Parliament building: A timeline

New Parliament inauguration: When, where to watch

New Parliament inauguration: When, where to watch

Australian teenager fights off monster crocodile

Australian teenager fights off monster crocodile

LGBTQ+ Russians seek to escape prejudice in Argentina

LGBTQ+ Russians seek to escape prejudice in Argentina

Venice exhibition portrays Africa's forced urbanisation

Venice exhibition portrays Africa's forced urbanisation

Czech man sets world record with staggering 9-hr plank

Czech man sets world record with staggering 9-hr plank

Test pilots and the taste of danger

Test pilots and the taste of danger

 