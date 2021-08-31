G T Devegowda’s demand to be discussed with top brass: Siddaramaiah

The Congress is said to be in a fix over Chamundeshwari MLA and former JD(S) minister G T Devegowda’s (GTD) demand to be given two tickets -- one for himself and another for his son -- as a prerequisite to join the party.
“We will have to talk to the high command about the demand for two tickets,” Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah told reporters.
“It’s true that (Devegowda) has spoken to me and (KPCC president) D K Shivakumar about him joining the party. I said we will discuss it with AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala,” Siddaramaiah said.
Devegowda emerged as a giant killer in the 2018 assembly polls when he defeated Siddaramaiah in the Chamundeshwari segment in Mysuru.
The Chamundeshwari MLA has reportedly sought a ticket for himself as well as his son Harish Gowda. Apparently, Gowda wants his son to contest from Hunsur, K R Nagar or Chamaraja constituencies in Mysuru district.
“No decision has been made yet,” Siddaramaiah said when asked if Gowda’s entry would ruin his own chance of returning to Chamundeshwari, which was once his home turf.
