Giggles on Covid-19 go viral in Council

As discussions over Covid-19 raged in the Legislative Council, remarks on how the virus has affected everyone eased the tense situation that prevailed in the Upper house during the last two days.

JD(S) MLC T A Saravana, who wore a mask to raise awareness on Covid-19 on Tuesday, recalled that people started calling him after the image was broadcast widely. “Yesterday, I wore the mask to raise awareness on the disease. Many people called me asking whether I had coronavirus after they saw the image,” Saravana said to loud laughter among MLCs.

You will never get that disease,” JD(S) MLC Basavaraj Horatti joked. However, BJP MLC Tejaswini Gowda in a lighter vein insisted that Saravana’s health be checked immediately to prevent the spread of the virus in the Council.

No handshake

Another humourous remark was by Agriculture Minister B C Patil, who said that he had stopped shaking hands after Covid-19 outbreak.

“So, when I go to my constituency, a lot of people approach me seeking to shake hands. But, I have decided not to shake hands but greet them by folding both hands,” he said.

The decision, however, he said, had not sat well with his supporters who allege that his attitude has changed after his re-election.

“Though they think I have developed an ego after my re-election, the decision is because of the disease,” he said, before he had a heated exchange with

Congress legislators.

Opposition leader S R Patil also spoke on how the disease had changed the behaviour of people.

“Rajya Sabha MP Prabhakar Kore even refused to shake my hand a day ago as a precautionary measure,” he said.

Attendance at weddings

Another funny incident came when Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar explained that mass gatherings could be dangerous and could accelerate the spread of the virus. During the same, Horatti stood up and wondered whether attending Health Minister B Sreeramulu’s daughter’s wedding would be safe.

“The greater concern is the marriage on April 17 in Channapatna, which will be held in an area of 50 acres,” Sudhakar said, referring to the wedding of former CM H D Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil. BJP MLC Lehar Singh was quick to correct the minister: “It is not 50 acres, but 100 acres.”