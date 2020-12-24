Go back to 10 pm-6 am night curfew: Horatti

MLC Basavaraj Horatti on Thursday asked the government to fix the timings of night curfew from 10:00 pm to 6:00 am as announced earlier.

"The government reducing the duration of night curfew, after the announcement was made once, is not correct," he said. Night curfew should be effective in checking Covid-19 spread. Imposing it only for a couple of days to prevent gatherings during new year celebrations was also an option. But, the government has not consulted opposition parties regarding Covid-19 management since March, Horatti added.

Ministers react

Meanwhile, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai stated that night curfew and its duration were decided as per the suggestion of experts, in the wake Covid-19 spread in Europe and New Year's Eve celebrations.

Large & Medium Scale Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar said, self-discipline by people is also important to check Covid-19 spread, in addition to government measures like night curfew.