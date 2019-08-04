'Government destabilised because of coalition leaders'

Disqualified MLA A H Vishwanath on Sunday said that neither the rebel MLAs nor BJP was responsible for the destabilisation of the JD(S)-Congress coalition government and claimed that the government was destabilised because of coalition leaders. Vishwanath also declared that he will retire from election politics.

In a press conference, Vishwanath said that he resigned from the MLA post as well as the JD(S) state president position due to humiliation and negligence. All other MLAs who tendered resignation took the step for the same reason, he said, adding, no MLAs are sold to BJP and there was no Operation Lotus.

Vishwanath also charged former minister Sa Ra Mahesh for his allegations that Vishwanath is sold out for Rs 28 crores. "I quit Congress party due to Siddaramaiah but his torture continued in JD(S) too. I was not allowed wherever Siddaramaiah was present," he alleged. He further added that Siddaramaiah has greed for power. He compared that while Rahul Gandhi tendered resignation for AICC presidentship following the defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Siddaramaiah had not even discussed the causes for the defeat in Karnataka.

Vishwanath said H D Kumaraswamy has his own strength and personality. However, he praised JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda.