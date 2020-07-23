Government has failed to contain Covid-19 pandemic: Congress

The government and the district administration have completely failed in containing coronavirus crisis, alleged District Congress Committee (DCC) President Harish Kumar on Thursday.

After participating in a protest near Covid-designated Wenlock hospital, Kumar said as many as eight people were entrusted with the management of Covid 19 crisis. A lack of coordination among these officials has exposed the government’s failure, he claimed.

Poor people who come to the Wenlock hospital are sent back on the pretext of lack of beds. They cannot avail treatment at private hospitals as they cannot pay hefty bills. The deputy commissioner has disregarded our suggestions submitted as an opposition party, he said.

“Though this is not the time to stage protests, the opposition has the responsibility of highlighting the government’s failures. After Bengaluru, Dakshina Kannada stands second in the high infection rates. There is no denying that the Congress has helped the poor more than the government,” he said.

Meanwhile, MLA U T Khader said the district administration should clear doubts of the efficacy of tests in the minds of people.

The district administration also should upload details of the number of beds available for Covid patients at medical colleges, he said and regretted that dignified funerals were not conducted for those who die of Covid-19.

Earlier, Congress leaders staging a protest near the Wenlock hospital said the district administration has failed to contain the high infection rate.

The administration has not taken any action against private hospitals that denied treatment to poor patients. Such wrong decisions resulted in the death of more than 60 patients, MLA U T Khader alleged. The leaders also urged the district administration to make public the expenses incurred in treating the Covid-19 positive patients.