Government withdrawing funds released for developmental works, says Siddaramaiah

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah alleged that BJP government led by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has not been releasing funds for the works for which work orders have been issued. Funds that had been released have been withdrawn. Funds by Public Works Department, Social Welfare and Rural Development were released on receipt of graft.

Speaking to reporters at the airport here on Monday, Siddaramaiah said the issue of withdrawal of funds has been raised by him during the legislature session too. It has become a percentage government. Funds for assembly segments represented by opposition MLAs were not being given and for assembly segments represented by BJP MLAs were released after receiving compensation from third party. Such corrupt government had not been witnessed by him.

He sought to know the funds released for those whose houses have been damaged due to floods. There were no funds in accounts of Deputy Commissioner and people were being misguided. Centre has not released a pie until now, he said.

Regarding BJP State President Nalinkumar Kateel’s allegations that people will discard Congress into the ocean, he said, Kateel was after all a politician but was not aware of what he has been speaking. He should be speaking responsibly as state president of a political party.

Farmers have committed suicides during tenure of different governments including myself as chief minister. During the year 2014 to 2016, during severe drought, farmers have committed suicides. After Yediyurappa coming to power, suicides by farmers and weavers have not stopped, he said.

Siddaramaiah said, during his government funds for the assembly segments represented by opposition MLAs were released, but now even BJP MLAs were not getting funds for development.

Schemes for the people that were implemented during the Congress government were now being scuttled. Rice allocation for Anna Bhagya, funds for Indira Canteen, subsidy for Kshir Dhare and other programmes has been cut.

The Centre has not come to the aid of the state during floods both during the previous year and this year too. Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not visit the state to access the situation. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visited, but no funds were released. State sought Rs 35,000 crore, but Rs 1,600 crore was given last year. During the year 2009, flood situation was not that serious but the then-Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh had visited the state and released Rs 1,000 crore, he stated.

Government and police failure were responsible for the violence in D G Halli and K G Halli. Timely action if had been taken against accused after complaint was filed, violence could have been prevented, he said.

Congress has edge over BJP and JD(S) in the by-election for R R Nagar and Sira assembly segments. In RR Nagar it would be straight contest with BJP and triangular in Sira, he said.