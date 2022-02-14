Governor's speech is 'garland of lies', says Siddaramaiah

The Opposition Congress criticised Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's maiden address to houses of the legislature on Monday, calling it "a garland of lies".

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah accused the BJP government of misleading both the Governor and the people of Karnataka.

Siddaramaiah said that the Governor's address consisted of lies, assurances, old programmes, and old schemes re-branded with new names.

"The Governor's speech should have highlighted the achievements of the government in the past years and a vision for the year ahead," he said, adding, "However, none of this is clear in the address, proving that the government has done nothing in the past one year."

The Congress leader pointed out that Gehlot's speech had 116 paragraphs of which 23 were related to floods and the Covid pandemic. Around 30 paragraphs are related to schemes that are old or just assurances, he said.

"In my political experience, I have never heard a Governor's address as bad as this. People of the state have realised the misfortune of electing a government that does nothing," he said.

"Thousands of people died because the government didn't handle the first and second waves effectively. There was a shortage of beds, ambulances, oxygen, ICU beds, and so on. Still, the Governor said the government did well," he said, adding that the speech had nothing to offer to families of those who died because of the infection.

"There was no mention of unemployment, the state's financial situation, irrigation projects of the state," he said.

On the announcement to increase rice distributed under Public Distribution System, Siddaramaiah said that while his government was giving 7 kg rice per head in a family, the BJP has announced to provide six kg for an entire family.

Disappointing, says HDK

JD(S) legislature party leader H D Kumaraswamy said the BJP government has sent a message, through Gehlot's speech, that nothing can be expected from the upcoming budget.

"The speech was disappointing. The government has not announced anything about the development work it will carry out next year. There is neither clarity nor any specific goal set in the speech," Kumaraswamy said.

The government asked the Governor to talk only about Covid relief in his address, he alleged.

