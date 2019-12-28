Govt asks MP Gaddigoudar to vacate guesthouse 

The government on Saturday asked Bagalkot MP P C Gaddigoudar to vacate his guest accommodation at Vithal Bhai Patel House in Lutyens' Delhi.

"Besides his official accommodation in Narmada Apartment on B D Marg, Delhi, Gaddigoudar has been using a guest accommodation at V P House on Rafi Marg," said Urban Development Ministry official.

The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Development in its notice pasted on door of the Room No 10 of V P House, asked the MP to vacate the guest accommodation immediately. The notice also said that if failed to vacate the guest house, it will be evicted forcefully.

When contacted, Gaddigoudar, who is also Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Agriculture and Animal Husbandry, said, he was not aware of the notice.

"The guest house was availed on the request of a personal staff of a Central minister from Karnataka. I will vacate it immediately," he added.

Meanwhile, about 20 former MPs are yet to vacate their official residences, despite several reminders sent to this effect. According to rules, former MPs have to vacate their bungalows within a month of the dissolution of the previous Lok Sabha.