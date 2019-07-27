Govt fall a boon, Cong leaders may tell top brass

With the Congress top brass expressing disappointment over the fall of the coalition government and suspecting internal sabotage by a section of party leaders from the state behind it, the leaders are likely to come to Delhi soon to explain to their top leaders, as to how this may help the Congress.

Despite Congress’ outgoing president Rahul Gandhi ruing that the internal sabotage was also one of the reasons for the collapse of the government, many state leaders feel that the continuation of the government was not in Congress’ favour.

Most state leaders, however, feel that the collapse of the government was an opportunity to the party to revive itself.

A section of leaders, who have been meeting under the leadership of former chief minister Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru for the past two days, asked him to take the lead to meet the party leaders in Delhi and convince them. “Since the JD(S) is the party’s natural rival in the state, mostly the southern region, we should rebuild the organisation, now that we are not in coalition with that party,” he is said to have told the leaders.

The state leaders may come to Delhi soon to explain their position as Rahul Gandhi returned to the national capital from his foreign tour on Friday. In the meeting, Siddaramaiah told the leaders that the party should gear up for the imminent Assembly elections, some time in 2020. He predicted that the Yediyurappa government would not survive for long.