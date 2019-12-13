Govt now stable, CM turns focus on administration

With the ruling BJP sweeping the assembly bypolls and giving the much-needed stability to his government, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has turned his focus on "reforming the system" and tightening administration in the state.

Yediyurappa on Friday chaired a meeting of Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and Secretaries of the state government to review the performance of various departments and programmes.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister told officials that all doubts that existed regarding the stability of the government were clear now.

"After our government was formed, due to election and various other things you had doubts about the stability of the government...now all those things have been resolved," he was quoted by his office as saying during the meeting.

He also stressed the need for reforming the government system.

The ruling BJP had swept the by-elections winning 12 of the total 15 seats, helping the four-month-old Yediyurappa government to retain the majority in the Assembly.

Appreciating efforts put by officials during rains and floods in most parts of the state earlier this year, the Chief Minister said relief has been provided to the needy keeping the financial condition of the state in mind.

"Despite government taking up relief in affected areas on a large-scale, there is criticism in a section of the media regarding crop compensation," he pointed out and directed officials to understand the ground reality and clear shortcomings if any.

Noting the need for reforming the system, Yediyurappa apprised officials of complaints that taluk level officials were not performing their duties well.

"We have to tighten the administration, every month Secretary-level officials have to review the progress, which no one is doing.

They will from now on have to visit districts- secretaries will have to visit districts once in 15 days and review, and Chief Secretary should submit a comprehensive progress review report once in a month," he added.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister took to task officials who were giving excuses for their inability in providing proper relief to some of those affected by floods.

"It has been three-four months since there were floods, what were you doing?....all required relief should be provided to those who have not got in a week's time," his office quoted him as saying. He warned that action would be taken against errant officials and asked them to submit a status report in a week's time.

Also questioning the delay in the construction of one lakh house, the Chief Minister asked officials to list the issues being faced in implementing the project and give it to him.