Govt silent on halal, loudspeaker issues for political gains: U T Khader

Slamming the Bommai-led government's silence over the halal row and demand for a ban on the use of loudspeakers in mosques, MLA and former minister U T Khader stated that the government is taking advantage of such issues.

Speaking to media persons, here on Monday, he said that instead of initiating disciplinary action against those who are creating such issues in the state, the government has remained silent for political gains. "Besides, it wants to divert people's attention from the price rise," said the Congress MLA.

On the ban on the use of loudspeakers in mosques, he said he would welcome the formation of a panel to study whether volume has to be reduced or the use of loudspeakers at mosques must be banned.

