Govt stable, can't be toppled easily: K'taka minister Muniyappa

Food and Civil Supplies Minister K H Muniyappa on Tuesday asserted that the Congress government in the state is stable and cannot be toppled easily.

The minister told reporters here that it is not easy to break the Congress party at this juncture as the people have given a massive mandate of 135 seats and the government is just two months old.

“In such a short duration, no one will be able to topple any government," he asserted.

Muniyappa said that the executing Maharashtra experiment may not be easy here as the combined opposition parties --- BJP and Janata Dal (S) --- strength is very less to even think about it.

He was reacting to Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's claim that a conspiracy was being hatched to destabilise the Congress government.

Muniyappa said he was not aware of the context in which Shivakumar said it.

On Congress MLAs being miffed, Muniyappa expressed confidence that none are against him.

"The MLAs will have complaints and the party as well as the chief minister (Siddaramaiah) and other senior leaders know how to tackle such complaints. The chief minister has convened the legislative party meeting and surely, their grievances will be addressed," he said.

On Congress veteran B K Hariprasad’s recent statement perceived to be targeting Siddaramaiah, Muniyappa said that the former is certainly hurt.

"Hariprasad is one of the most disciplined Congress soldiers for several decades now. He is vocal but he will never make any statement or act to cause any harm to the Congress party or its leadership. The party will take note of his displeasure and suitably accommodated in the party power hierarchy,” he said.