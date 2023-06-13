Govt staff urge CM Siddaramaiah to revoke New Pension Scheme

The state cabinet will discuss restoring the Old Pension Scheme and a decision will likely be announced in the state budget scheduled for July, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said Tuesday.

A delegation of NPS Employees' Union met him and urged him to revoke the New Pension Scheme.

Karnataka State NPS Employees Union President Shantaram Teja brought to the notice of the CM that both Rajasthan and Chattisgarh had cancelled NPS.

By revoking this scheme the government can save up to Rs 19,000 crore available under the scheme and channelise it for developmental works, he said