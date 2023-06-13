Govt staff urge CM Siddaramaiah to revoke NPS

Govt staff urge CM Siddaramaiah to revoke New Pension Scheme

A delegation of NPS Employees' Union met him and urged him to revoke the New Pension Scheme.

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru ,
  • Jun 13 2023, 22:07 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2023, 08:33 ist
Representative image. Credit: Getty Images

The state cabinet will discuss restoring the Old Pension Scheme and a decision will likely be announced in the state budget scheduled for July, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said Tuesday. 

Karnataka State NPS Employees Union President Shantaram Teja brought to the notice of the CM that both Rajasthan and Chattisgarh had cancelled NPS.

By revoking this scheme the government can save up to Rs 19,000 crore available under the scheme and channelise it for developmental works, he said

 

