Govt trying covering up Covid deaths in Chamarajanagar hospital: Dhruvanarayana

The Karnataka Government has not released compensation to family members of deceased persons due to shortage of oxygen in Chamarajanagar district hospital in the first week of May, Congress state unit working president R Dhruvanarayana alleged on Wednesday.

Despite 36 Covid-19 patients dying due to oxygen shortage in the hospital, the state government claimed only 3 people have died. The government is hiding the facts, he said.

"If the government claimed only 3 died in Chamarajanagar, then why have they not informed the Union Ministry of Health about the incident? The Union Health Ministry has informed Parliament that no deaths due to oxygen shortage have been reported in the country during the second wave of the pandemic," he said.

If the state government claimed only 3 deaths in Chamarajanagar district, then the government should take steps to distribute compensation to deceased families on priority, he demanded.

To cover up its poor handling of the pandemic, the government tried to cover up by projecting less number of deaths, he said.

Despite more than two months after the tragedy, the government has not taken any action against officials responsible for the incident, he alleged.