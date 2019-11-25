Govt won't need any outside support, says Yediyurappa

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday said the BJP won't need any outside support and that let the JD(S) the Congress leaders say whatever they want.

Addressing an election rally in Kamalapur under the bypoll-bound Vijayanagar Assembly constituency, Yediyurappa said, "The BJP will win in all 15 constituencies in the December 5 bypolls. The party nominee in Vijayanagar Anand Singh has already won the bypoll. Our party leaders and the workers should work for the victory of candidates in other constituencies."

"I did not in my dreams imagined that BJP would form the government. But, Anand Singh made it possible. He set the ball rolling by by tendering his resignation as MLA and the 16 others followed suit," Yediyurappa said.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the rally, the chief minister said, "The government is stable and will complete the remaining term of three-and-a-half years. The bypoll results will put an end to midterm poll talks," he said.

Replying to a query on Siddaramaiah's comment that the BJP would not win eight seats in bypolls, the chief minister said, "Siddaramaiah is desperate. I won't react to his statements."

When asked about JDSLP leader H D Kumaraswamy's statement that he would move the Election Commission on your 'all Veerashaiva votes should not go out of the BJP' statement, Yediyurappa said, "Kumaraswamy has all the time in the world. Let him do whatever he wants."