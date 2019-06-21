Gowda's prediction rekindles BSY's hopes

JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda’s mid-term poll prediction has rekindled the hopes of the BJP which is eager to install its government in the state.

Party state president B S Yeddyurappa on Friday claimed that he was ready to form an alternative government, saying that his party will not allow the coalition partners, the Congress and the JD(S), to force mid-term elections on the state.

“They (coalition partners) should leave and go if they don’t have the capacity to rule. The BJP will not allow mid-term polls. People of the state won’t accept mid-term polls to happen within 13 months. It is unnecessary. The BJP has 105 MLAs and we will stake claim to form the government, ” the BJP leader stated.

The coalition partners have wasted 13 months fighting with each other. While father (Gowda) talks of mid-term polls, the son (Kumaraswamy) is doing Grama Vastavya. The development has taken a back seat, he charged.

“How can the JD(S) with just 37 MLAs force mid-term polls on the state? Will the Congress agree to it?... We have to respect people’s mandate and provide a stable government,” he added.

Sources in the BJP said the Yeddyurappa camp is likely to intensify its effort to poach rival party MLAs in coming days. The state unit leaders had abandoned the operation recently following directions by the central leadership.