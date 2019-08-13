GTD, BSY meet fuels speculation

JD(S) leader G T Deve Gowda’s late Monday night meeting with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa fueled speculation in the political circles that the former minister may be inching closer to the BJP.

Of late, Gowda has been soft towards the BJP even while other JD(S) leaders have been attacking the saffron party.

It is said that Gowda discussed with Yediyurappa the upcoming elections to the Mysuru Milk Union.

Also, Gowda is understood to have discussed with Yediyurappa the possibility of fielding his son G D Harish Gowda as the BJP candidate from the Hunsur Assembly constituency for the by-election that may be held, following the disqualification of incumbent MLA H Vishwanath.

According to sources, Gowda wanted his son to get the ticket from Hunsur in the Assembly polls last year, but the JD(S) fielded Vishwanath instead. It is said that Gowda was assured that his son would be fielded for the Lok Sabha polls, but that was not to be.

Also, Gowda was sulking as he was made higher education minister despite his disinterest in the portfolio. He was also miffed that he had little role in the affairs of Mysuru despite being the minister in-charge of the district.