Gubbi Srinivas lets loose verbal volleys on Kumaraswamy

  • Jun 11 2022, 22:15 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2022, 04:40 ist

A day after JD(S) Legislature Party leader H D Kumaraswamy accused the party MLA S R Srinivas of cross-voting in Rajya Sabha polls, the disgruntled legislator from Gubbi fired back a barrage of verbal volleys.

Addressing Kumaraswamy in singular, Srinivas dared his party leader to contest and win against him.

“If he defeats me, I will be his servant for life. Kumaraswamy is like a chameleon. He keeps changing his colours according to needs. He has no moral ground to speak against others, Srinivas alleged.

“Kumaraswamy is not competent to run the party. He has sent people to protest in front of my house. My next move is to fight against him. I will not let his candidate win in Gubbi,” he said.

Meanwhile, the JD(S) workers, led by the district unit office-bearers, staged a protest in front of Srinivas’ house in Gubbi, accusing him of cheating his voters and the party by defying the party whip during the Rajya Sabha polls.

The agitating partymen demanded Srinivas to resign as legislator.

“If he is not interested in remaining in the JD(S), let him leave and join the party of his choice.

He claimed himself a secular, got elected on the credentials and now he voted for the communal party BJP,” the protesting JD(S) leaders charged.

Karnataka Politics
Karnataka
S R Srinivas
H D Kumaraswamy

