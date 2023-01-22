H D Kumaraswamy hits out at Siddaramaiah, calls him an 'opportunist'

JD(S) legislature party leader H D Kumaraswamy on Sunday hit out at his Congress counterpart saying Siddaramaiah is a 'political opportunist' who flouted Jayaprakash Narayan's ideology and he has no moral right to criticise the Pancha Ratna Yatre.

"You (Siddaramaiah) have abandoned Jayaprakash Narayan's ideology to further your political interests. You are a political opportunist. In fact we are taking JP's legacy forward. You deserted the party built by JP to become CM," Kumaraswamy told reporters on the sidelines of Pancha Ratna Yatre at Balawat in Muddebihal Assembly constituency.

"You and your party (Congress) are not very different from the BJP. Your government committed many irregularities. You haven't answered my questions. I don't need to learn a lesson from you," Kumaraswamy chided Siddaramaiah.

Continuing his tirade against Siddaramaiah, Kumaraswamy said, "I will reveal about the conspiracy you hatched at Siddavana in Dharmasthala to bring down the JD(S)-Congress coalition government. I know what you did and with whom you conspired to dethrone the coalition government.

Senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Parameshwara and D K Shivakumar had come to our doorstep to find a way out to stop the BJP from gaining power. They know everything. Where were you then?," Kumaraswamy said.